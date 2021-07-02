Yuba-Sutter farmers in need of a full vehicle safety inspection will have a chance to have their vehicles checked to ensure they are ready for the upcoming harvest season during an event on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s event, which is normally called Farmers Amnesty Day, is being organized by the California Highway Patrol.
“It’s an event for the local farmers so they can bring out their vehicles that have been sitting since last year to get a vehicle safety inspection to ensure that they are safe to operate on the roadway,” said Joshua Oglesby, public information officer for California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter. “Officers will inform them of the deficiencies so they can get it fixed prior to the harvest.”
The inspection is a requirement for those in the ag industry that operate vehicles, Oglesby said. Officers inspect the vehicles front to back, top to bottom to ensure they are compliant with the law.
CHP has offered the program for the past 10 years, aside from last year’s event that was canceled due to COVID-19.
“This event is not for the normal truck drivers, it is specifically for farmers who have had their vehicles sitting since last year and can get them up and running on the roadways for the upcoming harvest,” Oglesby said.
The event is planned for July 6 starting at 7 a.m. at the Sikh Temple parking lot — 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City.