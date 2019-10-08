The California Highway Patrol was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VII grant to help fund education and enforcement of pedestrian and bicyclist safety, according to a press release from the Yuba-Sutter CHP Area Office. The grant was awarded to the department by the California Office of Traffic Safety via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Pedestrian and bicyclist safety are a priority for the CHP,” Commissioner Warren Stanley said via the release. “This grant provides us additional resources to enhance the safety of the most vulnerable roadway users.”
The money from the grant will go toward enhanced enforcement patrols and public awareness campaigns focusing on pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
According to the release, school zone enforcement will be going on throughout the year and will consist of officers riding school buses and looking for drivers who disregard flashing red lights.
The officers will then notify an officer on patrol in the area if they spot any such driver.
The grant will also fund traffic safety rodeos and educational presentations the release said.
CHP public information officer David Hernandez said the department will focus on areas where they get the most complaints about pedestrian and bicyclist safety as a way of deciding where the money can make the biggest difference.
According to the release, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities account for nearly 28 percent of all traffic-related deaths in California and that half of pedestrian accidents occur at a crosswalk.