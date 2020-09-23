The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of having children secured in the proper safety seat.
According to a CHP news release, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children age 13 and under. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for 2017 found 37 percent of the children killed in car crashes were unrestrained.
Under California law, children under 8 years old must be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the back seat of a vehicle; children under 2 years old must ride in a rear-facing car seat in the back seat; children who are at least 8 years old or 4 feet, 9 inches tall should continue to ride in the back seat in either a safety seat, such as a booster seat, or lap/shoulder belt.
Almost 60 percent of children’s safety seats are used incorrectly, according to the NHTSA. Children should be kept in an appropriate child seat until they reach the upper height and weight recommended by the car seat manufacturer. For information about making the proper seat choice, visit https://bit.ly/33KHqmx.
In addition to ensuring the safety of children, adults should be role models by always wearing their own seat belts, according to the release.