Nearly two weeks after a Gridley resident and young toddler died in a collision on Highway 99 and Paseo Road near Live Oak, California Highway Patrol officials believe that alcohol was involved in the incident.
The victims, 21-year-old Allyson Nevarro-Salazar and a 1-year-old girl, died as a result of their injuries after a head-on collision on June 9. A third vehicle also rear ended one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.
Both Nevarro-Salazar and the young girl suffered “major physical injuries” and were pronounced dead at the scene, Sutter County Sheriff’s officials said.
A male passenger who was in the same vehicle as Navarro-Salazar and the 1-year-old girl also suffered “major injuries” and was transported to UC Davis for medical treatment, officials said.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kip Schilhabel confirmed that the other driver involved in the head-on collision is 68-year-old Vickie Hedden of Oroville who allegedly had alcohol in her system during the incident.
Officials said that Hedden sustained non-life threatening injuries during the crash, but is currently hospitalized.
“She was taken into custody, but we had to release her due to her injuries,” Schilhabel said.
Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré said that the District Attorney’s Office will pursue charges against Hedden after California Highway Patrol completes its investigation.
“California Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision, so we want to ensure we have as much information as possible before we file a complaint,” Dupré said.