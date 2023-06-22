Nearly two weeks after a Gridley resident and young toddler died in a collision on Highway 99 and Paseo Road near Live Oak, California Highway Patrol officials believe that alcohol was involved in the incident.

The victims, 21-year-old Allyson Nevarro-Salazar and a 1-year-old girl, died as a result of their injuries after a head-on collision on June 9. A third vehicle also rear ended one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.

Recommended for you