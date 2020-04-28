Compared to the first three months of 2019, this year has seen significant increases in speeding citations across all categories, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol public information officer David Hernandez.
The biggest increase has been in the number of citations given to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. From January to March 2019, there were 13 citations. During that time period this year there have been 36 citations – a 177 percent increase.
There has been a 68 percent increase in citations through the first quarter of 2020 from 2019 for people exceeding 65 mph. The number of people cited for exceeding 55 mph has increased by 31 percent.
Hernandez said the unprecedented reduction in traffic could be the cause for these increases.
“The opportunity and temptation to take advantage of these never-before-seen levels of traffic has been too much for some drivers,” Hernandez said via email.
Hernandez said there has been a decrease in DUI arrests in the first three months in 2020 compared to 2019. Last year, there were 98 DUI arrests. In 2020, there have been 85 from January to the end of March.