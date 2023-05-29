The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said three people were killed in two separate head-on collisions over the weekend.
On Saturday, a 49-year-old North Highlands man was killed after his 2013 Mazda 6 made an “unsafe turning movement” to the left and hit a Dodge Ram 3500 head-on while traveling along Forty Mile Road, south of Hoffman Plumas Road, the CHP said. According to an accident report, the Mazda was traveling at an unknown speed and 88-year-old Jack Cogburn, the driver of the Ram 3500, was driving at about 55 mph. While the driver of the Mazda died as a result of the collision, Cogburn suffered major injuries, including a broken leg, according to the report.
The CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
On Sunday, two people were killed near Live Oak after one vehicle attempted to pass another on a two-lane road, according to a CHP accident report.
The crash, the CHP said, happened at about 1:35 p.m. on Sunday on Larkin Road, north or Riviera Road. According to the report, a 49-year-old Oroville man driving a 2009 Toyota Camry attempted to pass traffic and crossed into the opposing lane of the two-lane undivided highway. After doing so, he collided head-on with a 2013 Ford F-150.
As a result of the crash, two passengers in the Toyota Camry “succumbed to their injuries” and the driver suffered major injuries, the CHP said. According to the report, the two who died were a 59-year-old woman from Oroville and a 52-year-old man from Fairfield.
The three occupants in the Ford F-150 “suffered moderate to major injuries,” the CHP said.
Officials said the collision is still under investigation and alcohol did not appear to be a suspected factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Yuba-Sutter CHP office at 530-645-6200.