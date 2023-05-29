CHP

The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said three people were killed in two separate head-on collisions over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 49-year-old North Highlands man was killed after his 2013 Mazda 6 made an “unsafe turning movement” to the left and hit a Dodge Ram 3500 head-on while traveling along Forty Mile Road, south of Hoffman Plumas Road, the CHP said. According to an accident report, the Mazda was traveling at an unknown speed and 88-year-old Jack Cogburn, the driver of the Ram 3500, was driving at about 55 mph. While the driver of the Mazda died as a result of the collision, Cogburn suffered major injuries, including a broken leg, according to the report.

