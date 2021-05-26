The California Highway Patrol announced it will conduct a Maximum Enforcement Period this Memorial Day weekend as roadways are expected to see an increase in traffic for the holiday.
The Maximum Enforcement Period will run from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday and will focus on properly using seat belts. During the period, all available CHP officers will be out enforcing traffic safety laws and watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.
“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a press release. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”
Approximately 78 percent of people killed in a vehicle crash within the CHP’s jurisdiction last Memorial Day weekend were not wearing a seat belt. Statewide, at least 31 people died in a crash during the holiday weekend, and CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour traffic safety campaign.
Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts – law requires that, whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.
The CHP is also participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs May 17 through June 6.