The California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Wednesday that it will implement a statewide “Maximum Enforcement Period” as it anticipates increased traffic for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
The Maximum Enforcement Period is expected to start at 6:01 p.m. Friday and end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, officials said.
“The core mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security to the communities we serve,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California’s roadways. All available uniformed members of this department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period. Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.”
CHP officials said 45 people were killed in crashes during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, about a 30% increase from the same period in 2021.
“In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to serious injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speed, and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people who are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and/or alcohol,” the CHP said.
Officials said almost 900 DUI arrests were made statewide during the Maximum Enforcement Period that was in place during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend.
“Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service,” the CHP said. “If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel. Your phone call may save someone’s life.”