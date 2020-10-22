In the Yuba-Sutter area, 418 people were injured and/or killed between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018, in traffic collisions attributable to three main causes, according to California Highway Patrol’s traffic records system.
Those accidents were due to: unsafe speed, improper turning, and wrong-side-of-the-road (such as passing over double-yellow line) violations on state highways and unincorporated roads patrolled by CHP officers.
Joshua Oglesby, public information officer for the Yuba-Sutter CHP, said those main factors are the focus of a safety campaign because a high number of collisions are attributable to them.
“Those are the ones we see a lot of in the area,” Oglesby said. “... People are in too much of a hurry and they don’t want to wait for that passing lane.”
The Yuba-Sutter and Oroville-area CHP offices are jointly conducting a campaign to reduce traffic crashes attributed to those factors, according to a press release. They’re using a federal grant to conduct the project, which started Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2021.
“Our public education campaign is to reduce the number of victims killed and injured in motor vehicle crashes attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning, and wrong-side-of-road violations,” said CHP Captain Julie Harding, commander of the Yuba-Sutter Area office, in the press release. “This grant will allow us to provide additional enforcement and raise awareness about traffic safety with the ultimate goal of saving lives.”
The CHP Yuba-Sutter area will deploy officers on enhanced enforcement on State Routes 20, 65, 70, 99 and 113; and unincorporated roads in Yuba and Sutter counties where CHP Yuba-Sutter has jurisdiction, according to the press release.
In addition to enhanced enforcement, the traffic safety effort will include a community-based task force and public awareness and education campaign to reinforce key traffic safety messages.
“I think that it’s important that people take the time and slow down,” Oglesby said. “We’re all in a hurry but we need to get there safely.”
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Administration.