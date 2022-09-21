The California Highway Patrol said a Yuba City man was arrested during a traffic stop near Los Banos after an officer and his K-9 found more than 10 pounds of heroin inside a suitcase.

At about 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 15, the CHP officer conducted the traffic stop on a 2022 Toyota Camry for a traffic violation. The driver had been traveling along northbound Interstate 5 just north of Highway 152, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

