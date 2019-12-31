Chris Sachs - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Chris Sachs, 45, Marysville, Marysville chief of police
2019: The hiring of three full-time police officers and two dispatchers which brings the department to full staffing levels. City council authorized pay increases to the police union which brought the wages closer to agencies within the region.
2020: MPD will be implementing a license plate reader program to assist with increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles in the area; will be deploying POD cameras within high crime areas to assist in identifying and deterring criminal behavior; will also continue with expanding our community outreach in partnership with our citizens for a safer community.