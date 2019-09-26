An event that celebrates music and spirituality is set for this weekend in Yuba City.
The 6th annual Band Together for Christ Christian Music Festival, which features four bands and several food vendors, is slated to take place Saturday at Faith Christian School.
“It’s a free, community event for everyone,” said event manager LaDonna Curteman. “We get about 2,000 people coming out and our main goal is to do something fun for the community and bring them closer to Christ.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring items to donate to Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse project that sends gifts and other items to children worldwide. Donors will receive a free drawing ticket for prizes for sharing the donated item.
“One thing we’re doing this year is that we’re partnering with the 4G Foundation,” she said. “They’re really wanting to help with the homeless population and they helped, after all the fires we had last year, feeding people.”
She said the 4G Foundation will be making tri-tip and Cool Hand Luke’s and Rolling Stone Pizza will be among the food vendors on hand.
She said they’re also working with the SAYlove organization and encourages people to participate in a cleanup day planned for Saturday morning before the concert.
Lifted, featuring Kaylee Starr, Cardboard Boys and Machaira will be playing with the Ray Allen Band headlining the event, according to Curteman.
There will be a family fun zone with bounce houses and activities provided by Millennium Family Fun Center.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Community Participation Day hosted by SAYlove.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7:30 a.m.-noon.
WHERE: Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City.
CALL: 682-5348.
FACEBOOK: SAYlove.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: 6th annual Band Together for Christ Christian Music Festival.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE: Faith Christian School, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City.
COST: Free.
FACEBOOK: Band Together for Christ.