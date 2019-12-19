Christmas came early for 27 families Thursday night at the Salvation Army Depot Family Crisis Center, courtesy of the local nonprofit and the Marysville Police Department.
Spearheaded by Police Chief Chris Sachs and the Salvation Army, children living at the local transitional housing facility were given a spot on Santa Claus’ lap and a big bag of goodies.
“I love it when I can put smiles on their faces,” said George Knoop, a retired Marysville police officer who played Santa for the night.
It’s was Knoop’s first year playing Santa Claus at the depot, though he had done so for many years in Grass Valley.
For Knoop, it’s always the same reaction.
“Their smiles make everything,” Knoop said.
One of the first gift recipients of the night was 4-year-old Frankie, who let out joyous laughter upon receiving his Christmas present. Monica, 8, was one of the next to pop a squat on Santa’s lap for a chance to enjoy her Christmas.
Sachs said each year this event brings lots of emotions to him and his department. Sachs was surrounded by many of his officers and a few office workers to ring in the holidays with the community.
“We want to be able to reach out to the community and those in need,” Sachs said. “To be able to pass that spirit of Christmas to everybody.”
The turnout was smaller than in past years, which is a positive for the community.
“We do this every year to help Salvation Army and it fluctuates every year,” Sachs said. “Some years we have 40 plus kids, last year we had a little over 30, this year was 27. The number is good because it’s reducing the amount of kids that are here. Hopefully they’re in housing now.”
Alex Diaz, who said he could be moving out soon, said the annual event “makes him happy.”
Sachs said the department will help continue playing Santa Claus for the area youth on Saturday, delivering Christmas gifts to each of the three families MPD has sponsored this year as a part of the SoYouCan Project.