Beale Cookies (1).jpg

Jessica Borrego, left, and Tech. Sgt. Michelle Lee package cookies for the Cookie Crunch in the Foothills Chapel on Beale Air Force Base on Dec. 16.

 Courtesy of 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

As part of a long-standing tradition, members of the Beale Spouses Club and First United Methodist Church teamed up for this year’s Cookie Crunch event. After baking and gathering thousands of Christmas cookies, the Spouses Club delivered packaged cookies to airmen, civilians and their families living on Beale Air Force Base on Dec. 16. 

“The Cookie Crunch event has been facilitated in many forms over the years to spread holiday cheer and unity and contributes to being a tradition at Beale AFB,” a Beale spokesperson said.

