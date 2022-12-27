As part of a long-standing tradition, members of the Beale Spouses Club and First United Methodist Church teamed up for this year’s Cookie Crunch event. After baking and gathering thousands of Christmas cookies, the Spouses Club delivered packaged cookies to airmen, civilians and their families living on Beale Air Force Base on Dec. 16.
“The Cookie Crunch event has been facilitated in many forms over the years to spread holiday cheer and unity and contributes to being a tradition at Beale AFB,” a Beale spokesperson said.
This year, 668 dozen cookies – over 8,000 – were donated surpassing the 530 dozen that were needed. First United Methodist Church in Marysville was able to donate 240 dozen to the Cookie Crunch event, officials said. Cookies were baked, sorted, packaged and delivered with the help of over 75 volunteers.
With the abundance of cookies the club received this year, they were able to send treats to other airmen on base including gate operators, base firefighters, airframe maintainers and operators and the housing, finance and legal teams, officials said.
According to the Beale Spouses Club website, a $5 coffee gift card was also included in each cookie package. Students at Lone Tree Elementary, located on the base, also sent colored Christmas cards to each recipient.
The Beale Spouses Club is a nonprofit private organization dedicated to serving Beale families, communities and organizations while providing spouses opportunities to meet, socialize and network with their peers, a spokesperson said.
Each year, the Spouses Club partners with the Beale AFB First Sergeant Council to gather homemade donations to donate a dozen baked goods to airmen living in the base dorms. Officials believe that sending holiday treats to these airmen provides a sense of comfort, especially to the younger individuals who may be spending time away from their families.
“Our hope is the packaged treats will provide a little comfort and sense of home for these younger individuals, who may not be able to spend the holidays with their loved ones,” a spokesperson said.
Holiday events like Cookie Crunch are highlighted at Beale because it gives residents and fellow airmen an opportunity to show appreciation for their partners and the Air Force community.
“Each and every member of Recce Town is part of our team, whether they are the youngest airman, newest civilian employee, or have been here for many years. Our 24/7 mission is hard work, but we also work hard to recognize the sacrifice and accomplishments of all those that make the mission a success. Events like the Cookie Crunch are a special way to work together with our many team partners and give back to the Beale community,” a spokesperson with the Beale Command Team said.