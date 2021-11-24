Rosser’s Christmas Corral owner Reno Rosser said things are looking good as he gears up to open for another season of Christmas tree sales on Friday.
While Rosser said higher temperatures in Oregon over the summer caused a slight shortage of real Christmas trees this year, he is expecting to receive the same amount that he usually does – about 15,000 fresh-cut trees.
“There is a big shortage of fake Christmas trees this year, though, with all of the cargo and shipping problems going on,” said Rosser.
Rosser, who used to host field trips for local schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he has partnered with Recology to offer in-classroom presentations to local students this year.
“We go directly to the classroom and provide an educational briefing on the benefits of real versus fake Christmas trees,” said Rosser. “Real trees are sustainable and 100 percent recyclable whereas fake trees are not and just fill up landfills.”
While Rosser said the Corral will not be hosting school tours this year, many of the traditions that have become synonymous with the establishment over the past 15 years will be in place.
“We are not just selling Christmas trees, we are selling the experience,” said Rosser.
The Corral offers several varieties of fir trees, including Noble, Grand, Douglas, Nordmann and Silver Tip. Rosser said the Corral is a full-service center that offers car-tie-on, delivery, after Christmas pick-up and flocking services and it always guarantees its trees. It also sells wreaths and Christmas tree stands.
In addition to trees, there are many other attractions on site like animals – including a Texas Longhorn bull, horses and donkeys – to see, a snow machine for kids and a bonfire to warm up by at night all while enjoying the non-stop Christmas music.
There is also a sleigh people can take pictures in and Santa makes appearances on the weekends to take pictures with visiting families.
Rosser said that the weekend after Thanksgiving has become more and more busy each year, but he recommends that people wait just a bit longer to get their Christmas tree, if they can.
“I recommend the first weekend in December,” said Rosser. “It is asking a lot of a real tree to be kept up more than 30 days, especially for those that keep their homes really warm.”
Rosser’s Christmas Corral, located at 3718 40 Mile Rd., Olivehurst, will open for the season on Friday and will remain open, rain or shine, seven days a week through Christmas Eve. The Corral is open on weekdays from 3-8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call 530-845-3540 or visit https://rosserschristmascorral.com.