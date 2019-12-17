A Yuletide Dinner will be served in Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church at 511 Oak Street in Colusa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Day.
The free holiday meal is open to the community and everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Janet at 510-290-4323 or Elizabeth at 228-5339.
For those unable to travel to attend, Meals on Wheels will be delivering orders county-wide from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To order a meal, call Barbra at 301-6132.
