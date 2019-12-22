Dave Kennedy, a single father and disabled veteran, along with his daughter Haleigh were homeless for about five years. However, recently they were able to get into a place of their own thanks to a number of community programs.
They attended the fifth annual free Christmas dinner for the less fortunate on Sunday at Veterans Hall in Yuba City.
Kennedy said they decided to go because he wanted to see what's going on in the community.
“The homeless situation is really bad,” Kennedy said. “... There's a way out of it, you just have to reach out.”
Organizers Robin Burr and Latoya Perico have been friends for about 24 years and are both single mothers, and they decided to host the dinner to help those in need.
“Her and I, being single mothers, don't have a lot to give,” Burr said. “We know how tight things can be during the holidays, but our time is free.”
However, this year, the dinner nearly didn't happen. But the community reached out to help.
Burr said Vish Sharma was the first to reach out after seeing the announcement about the dinner being canceled and numerous community members reached out after.
“We almost didn't have it but with all the donations and community support, we were able to keep up the tradition,” Perico said.
Burr said they are thankful that people were able to help keep it going.
“There are a lot of people who don't have warm clothes or blankets,” Burr said. “... It makes a difference and puts a smile on people's faces.”
Kathleen Atkins, who is on disability and a caregiver, attended and said they did a great job.
“The community really came together,” Atkins said. “... I just feel it brings us all together.”