Christmas food baskets program accepting applications until Friday

Colusa Ministerial Association President Jason McMullan, right, and other volunteers pack Christmas food baskets before they were delivered to more than 4,000 Colusa County residents in need in 2021.

 

The deadline for local families in need to apply for this year’s Colusa County Christmas food basket program, facilitated by the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, is Friday. 

Jason McMullan, executive director of the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, said the association has the privilege of overseeing this year’s Christmas food basket program for Colusa County. For the past two years and, last year alone, the program provided 721 families with food baskets during the holidays. 

