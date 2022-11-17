The annual Christmas Goose event is celebrating its 41st year this weekend at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City. 

The Christmas Goose is an exclusive craft show that is traditionally held on the weekend before Thanksgiving. This two-day event will take place inside Franklin Hall and will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission and parking is free. 

