The annual Christmas Goose event is celebrating its 41st year this weekend at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
The Christmas Goose is an exclusive craft show that is traditionally held on the weekend before Thanksgiving. This two-day event will take place inside Franklin Hall and will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission and parking is free.
Four new vendors have been added this year with a total of 29 creators and approximately 18 core members. All items are handmade from local artisans. As a rule of thumb, no two vendors will be selling the same craft.
In order to participate in the craft show, vendors must sample their products before a jury of core members who then vote on the submissions.
Wood-crafted items, candy, jelly, cards, jewelry, crochet items, and kids clothes are just a few of the products that will be available. Vendors take cash or check only, but an ATM will be onsite for those that need it.
In the spirit of giving and supporting the community, organizers will also be holding a canned food drive for those who wish to donate.
Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds is located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.