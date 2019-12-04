With rain in the forecast this weekend, it’s only fitting that the theme of this year’s Marysville Christmas parade is “Nautical or Nice.”
The 69th annual parade will start at 5 p.m, Saturday, at 6th and D streets. Over 70 floats are slated to participate with their take on this year’s theme – which event coordinator DeDee Efstratis-Brady said was inspired by a boat parade in Long Beach.
“We have a lot of entrants that are building their floats on boats,” Efstratis-Brady said. “It’s a boat parade of lights.”
Despite the forecast rain, Efstratis-Brady said she hopes to hold the event rain or shine, but said the public will be notified if plans change. The parade route will begin at 6th and D streets, head south to Second Street then east to C Street and end on Fifth Street.
In keeping with this year’s theme, Lois Zacharopoulos with Brown’s Gas Company said the organization will be decorating their newest service vehicle to mimic being under the sea.
“It will look like when you’re fishing in the ocean and you pull the net up and all the starfish and abalone get pulled up,” Zacharopoulos said.
Brown’s Gas Company employees and their families will be passing out treats like candy canes and peppermint patties, Zacharopoulos said.
The Linda Fire Protection District will also be participating in the parade with a fire engine decked out in traditional Christmas lights. Battalion Chief Kyle Heggstrom said he wasn’t sure what candy the fire personnel would be handing out yet, but assured it will be,“something good I’m sure.”
The parade’s grand marshal is Kathleen O’Connor, who is being honored for her service as Yuba County’s first female judge, ahead of her retirement at the end of the year. O’Connor said this year’s parade is reminiscent of the float she participated in during her first year as a judge.
“When I was selected in 2002 my committee worked very hard on a parade (float),” O’Connor said. “With the end of my career and term looming in January of 2020 I’m very happy to come full circle.”
She said she’s “pleased and proud” to be honored in the parade, but hopes the rain holds out during the procession.
“We have a convertible and so we’re hoping that the ‘nautical’ part doesn’t come from the skies,” O’Connor said.
Closing out the parade will be Santa Claus riding on the Marysville Fire Department truck.