The 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade will return to downtown Marysville on Dec. 3 to continue the longtime holiday tradition.

Prior to the start of the parade at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, Marsysville will have its annual tree-lighting ceremony starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. Presented by the city of Marysville, the theme of this year’s parade is “Christmastime in Santa’s Workshop.”

