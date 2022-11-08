The 71st annual Marysville Christmas Parade will return to downtown Marysville on Dec. 3 to continue the longtime holiday tradition.
Prior to the start of the parade at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, Marsysville will have its annual tree-lighting ceremony starting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. Presented by the city of Marysville, the theme of this year’s parade is “Christmastime in Santa’s Workshop.”
The route for the parade will begin at 6th and D streets, head south to 2nd and D streets, turn eastbound on 2nd Street, turn northbound onto C Street and then end at 5th and C streets.
Parade applications for those that would like to take part are available at www.marysville.ca.us. Officials said entry fees are $25 for nonprofit organizations and $50 for commercial businesses and organizations that don’t possess an active IRS nonprofit status.
“Santa will greet parade-goers from the Marysville Fire engine and his elves will pass out candy canes along the parade route to children attending the parade,” officials said. “Following the parade, Santa will meet with children at the park at 3rd and D streets to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice while posing for pictures.”
Along with the annual parade and tree-light ceremony, the Marysville Business Alliance also will welcome shoppers to its annual holiday shopping event. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, will feature music and “fun” in historic downtown Marysville, officials said.
Organizers said sponsorship opportunities to support the Marysville Christmas Parade are currently available with a closing date of Nov. 15. For more information, call Sapphire Group at 530-763-5402 or email marysvillechristmasparade@gmail.com.
Activities and events related to the annual Marysville Christmas Parade include the following:
– 5-5:30 p.m.: Annual lighting of the Marysville Christmas Tree by Adventist Health/Rideout President Chris Champlin (park at 3rd and D Street); Tree lighting will be streamed live on Facebook by Yuba-Sutter Live
– 5-5:30 p.m.: Caroling, sing-along, music, light show, snow, etc. (co-sponsored by the city of Marysville and the Marysville Business Alliance)
– 5:30 p.m.: Santa arrives for photo opportunities and to greet kids at the 3rd and D Street park (sponsored by the Marysville Business Alliance)
– 6 p.m.: Christmas Movie in the Park: “Polar Express” (sponsored by Yuba Water Agency and presented by the Marysville Business Alliance)
– 8 a.m.: Street closures begin in downtown Marysville
– 10 a.m.: Marysville downtown shopping event begins
– 3 p.m.: Children’s Craft Activity in the Park at 3rd and D Street
– 5 p.m.: 71st Annual Marysville Christmas Parade begins
– Following the parade: Photo opportunity with Santa at the park at 3rd and D Street