Several street closures and public transit changes are planned Saturday and Monday for several Christmas-related activities taking place in the Yuba-Sutter area.

On Saturday, the Yuba City Downtown Business Association received permission to close streets for its Yuba City Downtown Christmas Stroll, which is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m to 10 p.m., officials with the Yuba City Police Department said. The department estimated that about 15,000 people would attend the event.

