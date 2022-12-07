Several street closures and public transit changes are planned Saturday and Monday for several Christmas-related activities taking place in the Yuba-Sutter area.
On Saturday, the Yuba City Downtown Business Association received permission to close streets for its Yuba City Downtown Christmas Stroll, which is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m to 10 p.m., officials with the Yuba City Police Department said. The department estimated that about 15,000 people would attend the event.
The related street closures for the stroll include the following:
– Plumas Street from Bridge Street to Colusa Highway
– Westbound State Route 20 to Southbound Plumas Street
– Church Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Eastbound State Route 20 to Southbound Plumas Street
– Forbes Avenue from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Southbound Plumas at North side of State Route 20
– Scott Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Fremont Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Teegarden Avenue from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way
– Center Street from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way
On Monday, Core Financial Group received permission to close University Avenue between A Street and B Street in Yuba City for its “Christmas Spirit Play Client Appreciation Event,” according to the Yuba City Police Department.
The event will be taking place from 6-10 p.m. Monday and about 75 people are expected to participate.
Also on Saturday, Yuba-Sutter transit said it will have some changes to its service due to the Christmas Stroll in Yuba City and the Olivehurst Christmas Parade.
Yuba-Sutter Transit officials said services will be detoured from Plumas Street on Saturday for the stroll in downtown Yuba City. Officials said Plumas Street from Colusa Avenue to Bridge Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 a.m.
“Due to the early closure, Yuba-Sutter Transit’s local fixed route service will be re-routed from Plumas Street all day on December 10th. Route 1 buses will operate on Olive Street between Colusa Avenue and Forbes Avenue and Route 2 will operate on Shasta Street between Colusa Avenue and Bridge Street,” officials said. “The Plumas Street bus stops at Church Street and Bridge Street will not be serviced during this time nor will the Route 1 stops at Forbes Avenue and Almond Street.”
In Olivehurst, Yuba-Sutter Transit’s services will be detoured from Olivehurst Avenue on Saturday for the 53rd edition of the Olivehurst Christmas Parade, officials said. The parade, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., will travel on Olivehurst Avenue from 9th Avenue to 5th Avenue.
“Street closures on the parade route are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and end when the parade ends,” officials said. “During the street closure, Yuba-Sutter Transit’s Route 3 service will be detoured in both directions from Olivehurst Avenue to Western Avenue between 10th and 3rd Avenues. Service will resume on Olivehurst Avenue when the street is cleared for traffic.”
For more transit detour information including alternate stop locations, call the Yuba-Sutter Transit dispatch office at 530-742-2877.