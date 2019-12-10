Each year, the Yuba City Christmas Stroll provides an opportunity for business owners on Plumas Street to network with the public ... in a big way.
The Downtown Business Owners Association encourages local shops to be open to show their variety of unique gifts.
Lupe Morales, manager at Oro Jewelry and Loan on Plumas Street, said the event gets people in the Christmas spirit.
In addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses downtown, there will be more than 100 vendors, who have been confirmed for this year’s Yuba City Christmas Stroll. It’s a carnival atmosphere that makes its way down Plumas Street to light the tree on Saturday, Dec. 14. The stroll runs from 2-8 p.m.. with the tree lighting set for 6 p.m., said Kristel Martin, event coordinator.
There are also many other activities, including the lighting of the Polar Express train, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a dating show, which is new this year.
Morales, whose business is located near the intersection of Plumas Street and Colusa Highway, said Oro Jewelry and Loan will have a hot cocoa booth and another one where children can take photos with Mrs. Claus. There will be other kid- and family-friendly activities that night.
“It’s a family-welcoming (event),” Morales said.
It’s also good for business, she said.
“It invites new clients (and) people,” Morales said.
Ryan Henshaw, an agent at the Yuba City State Farm, will be manning a booth on the street. He said both the Yuba City Christmas and Summer stroll are opportunities for the public to take care of business while attending a fun, family-friendly event.
Les Ward, of Marysville, has never been to the Yuba City Stroll, but said he plans on attending this year to try out his skill as a freelance photographer.
“I like to take pictures and submit them,” Ward said.
Ward plans to be out on Plumas Street snapping away Saturday afternoon as the stroll gets going. Music will accompany the flash bulbs and hot cocoa consumption.
Alden Denny, a conductor for the local chapter of TubaChristmas, said his group begins registration and rehearsal for his annual holiday concert at noon. Denny said rehearsal is scheduled for about a two-hour window to get ready for the concert at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater.
Denny said he likes the stroll because there’s a built-in draw. He encourages the public to show up for registration and rehearsal. The music is all Christmas carols, Denny said.
The music along with everything else brings the community together, he said.
“The whole holiday message of being around the community (with) good cheer and ringing in the new year with happiness and joy,” Denny said.