Instead of dragging it out to the curb for pick up, the folks down at Riverside Lanes in Colusa are getting creative about what to do with Christmas trees after all of the decorations have been taken down and put away.
The bowling alley, located at 420 Main St., Colusa, will host an experimental, outdoor bowling event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Here’s your chance to knock over a bunch of trees.
“We think people are looking for safe, fun, socially distanced outdoor activities and our Christmas Tree Bowling on January 16th fits that bill perfectly,” said owners John Maral and Lynda Silk. “We encourage everyone to wear a mask and join us … for socially distanced outdoor bowling.”
According to a release issued by the owners, giant specialty “bowling” balls will be used to knock over Christmas trees in lieu of pins.
“This fun outdoor bowling experiment gives a whole new meaning to the term ‘gutter ball’!” said Maral and Silk. “We expect this to be a lot of fun.”
The bowling alley has been in business for 70 years but Maral and Silk said they were almost forced to shut down last year due to the devastating impacts of coronavirus on their business.
“We have been doing our best to hang in there, but it’s been very difficult,” they said. “So, we’re getting creative and trying some new things.”
Riverside Lanes plans to hold the event rain or shine and the 10 Pin Grill located inside the bowling alley will also be open during the event so attendees can purchase snacks and drinks.
For more information, call the bowling alley at 458-8866 or visit www.colusabowling.com.