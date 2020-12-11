In the almost 30 years of business, workers at Bambi’s Christmas Tree lot in Yuba City have witnessed many things and seen a great variety of people coming to buy Christmas trees.
This year, like almost every business and nonprofit, Bambi’s has to operate amid a public health crisis – the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Bambi’s worker Chelece Divelbiss said, this year is about being creative and opening up to new trends and ideas.
That cues the start of the lot’s first-ever Make-A-Wish tree, which stands through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
The idea is to give people something to look forward to.
The tree has ornaments next to it for people to write up a wish before hanging the decoration.
“I wanted to see what people are thinking and feeling,” said Skip Ward of Bambi’s.
One ornament hung with the hope and wish of a “COVID free 2021.”
COVID is on the minds of everyone in Yuba-Sutter and the world, so venues like Bambi’s are trying to give the public some normalcy and hope during a very irregular time.
What’s more normal than Christmas trees?
Divelbiss said this year has been very busy, beginning shortly after Thanksgiving and continuing almost daily. Each day, people pack the lot at about 6 p.m. looking for the perfect centerpiece to celebrate the holiday season.
The most popular tree is the Noble fir, Divelbiss said, because of its durability.
“We sell majority Nobles,” Divelbiss said. “They don’t lose that many needles and have a nice scent.”
The Nordmann Fir is also a top seller, while the Frazier fir is a solid choice given that it smells like peppermint, she said.
An experience is part of the trade at Rosser’s Christmas Corral.
For 15 years, owner and operator Reno Rosser has tried to turn tree shopping into a Christmas experience.
This year, though punctuated by coronavirus, has been a busy year -- Rosser said he’s nearly sold out. Given the current trend, Rosser estimates that he will be out of trees by the end of this weekend.
“People are buying earlier probably because of the COVID fear that lots would be shut down,” Rosser said.
“A real tree makes a better Christmas.”
He said the traditional Thanksgiving weekend was the biggest weekend in the last 15 years.
The Nordmann fir is the corral’s top seller, going to about 35 percent of his customers, he said.
But it’s not just about trees.
“People want to get out and see something … do something,” Rosser said.
In addition to trees, Rosser’s lot has other attractions like animals to see and a snow machine for kids, among other things. About the only thing he had to scrap because of the pandemic was food and snacks, he said.
Rosser feels one of the biggest attractions, at least for kids, are the Texas Longhorns and bucking horses that he has on his property.
Rosser said each year he loves seeing the kids’ reaction to the animals.
It’s almost like they “walked into the Sacramento Zoo,” when they step foot onto the Christmas Corral in Olivehurst.