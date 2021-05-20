A Yuba City landmark might soon be changing hands, as a local church is in talks to purchase the building that has housed the bi-county area’s only bowling alley – Nu Generation Lanes.
Greg Mansur, lead pastor at Adventure Church of Yuba City, said the church has been searching for a place to call home permanently for the past several years while they continue to lease a warehouse space on Garden Highway.
“We have been shaking every bush, lifting every rock in search of a location big enough to accommodate our parish,” said Mansur.
At this time, Mansur said the church has approximately 1,000 members and has continued to grow and thrive in recent months despite the many challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Mansur, the church was approached by local realtors and builders earlier this year, since many in the community knew they were in search of a large location, and were informed that the bowling alley would be closing and the building would soon be on the market.
Mansur said he and his team were excited for the opportunity and began talking to their realtor and the owners of the bowling alley to move forward with the process.
The parties came to an agreement, according to Mansur, in which the church would pay $3.7 million for the 45,000-square-foot building on the five-acre property. As part of the deal, all of the bowling alley equipment will be removed from the facility.
Mansur said they signed a contract earlier this month and entered into a due diligence period, which runs through the end of the month. At that time, the church will make their final decision about whether or not to move forward with the purchase.
“When we signed the contract with the owners on May 6, we were asked to hold off on making any announcement until the employees and bowlers could be notified,” said Mansur. “We agreed on a 10-day window for that to take place, with an understanding that we would be making this announcement to our congregation and the community on Sunday, May 16th. Unfortunately, as we have learned, that did not take place, and we are so sorry that this was the way so many found out.”
According to Mansur, the owners of the bowling alley never informed the bowlers, leagues or employees of the impending closure. The church’s announcement on Facebook sparked quite a controversy.
The current owners of Nu Generation Lanes did not return calls for comment by the time of publication.
While in the due diligence phase, Mansur said the church will continue collecting donations from the congregation to come up with the down payment for the facility.
While excited, Mansur said the opportunity to purchase the bowling alley property is bittersweet.
“None of us want to see a business close in our community,” said Mansur. “The bowling alley is much more than just a bowling alley...It is a place for families. A place families have gathered for generations. Bowling alleys leave a mark on the community.”
A ‘great loss’ for the community
Some members of the Yuba-Sutter community, however, are not as excited about the possibility of losing the local bowling alley.
Local bowler James Anderson said he has been bowling since he was eight or nine years old and frequents Nu Generation Lanes upwards of three times per week.
Anderson said he has nothing against the church, but he is against them purchasing the building because of the great loss that will result for the community.
“If we lose this, what do we have left,” said Anderson. “What will happen to the 80 and 90 year olds that come out and bowl each week and the kids or the handicap bowling league? Where will they go now?”
Anderson said he has reached out to members of the bowling community to find someone that could put in a counteroffer to purchase the building and keep the facility a bowling alley.
Anderson said he has talked with Mansur about other options within the Yuba-Sutter community and would be happy to keep his eyes peeled for other locations as they come up in the future.
While no formal announcement has been made, Anderson said the bowling alley is expected to stay open at least through mid-July, since there are already several bowling league tournaments scheduled.
“I’m hoping someone else will come in and keep the place a bowling alley,” said Anderson. “I want to keep it a bowling alley just like Wayne, the old owner, would keep it, a place for the community.”
Local resident Patrick Tyler is sad to see a place close its doors where so many community memories were made.
“I’m really sad it’s going away,” said Tyler. “It’s where I spent my childhood and my early adult years competing in junior and adult tournaments and leagues with my best friends. Everyone there is like family to me. Ray, Will, James, Gloria, Keith and so many more people that have been huge influences on my life.”
Tyler said his mom, Laura, was well known there and when she passed away last year, acquaintances from the bowling alley were some of the first people to be by his side.
“The memories I have there I will treasure for the rest of my life,” said Tyler. “I won’t ever forget hugging my mom and lifting her in the air after I finished off my first 300 game, or being on a first place team for the first time with Javier Lopez’s team on Jackpot Reno, the Aardvarks.”
Next steps
Mansur said if and when the church purchases the building, they plan to keep it a community-driven facility, which can be used by members of not only the church but the entire community.
According to Mansur, they hope to have an on-site cafe, playground and youth center so it is a place where the whole family can enjoy.