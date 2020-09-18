The St. Joseph Catholic Church spire was taken down last week as part of ongoing renovations at the facility that was built 165 years ago.
Its replacement is in the process of being manufactured and should arrive within the next week or so, said Dale Walker, business manager and director of religious education for the church. The work is part of an approximately $1.8 million renovation project that church members and the public have been donating to over the last several years.
“We are grateful for everyone who has been pledging, from the large amounts to the smaller donors,” Walker said. “There are people that aren’t Catholic that have also contributed because they like the church for its historical significance and understand the value of what we are doing.”
Work began earlier this year on various structural, safety and cosmetic upgrades. The steeple, which started leaning in recent years, will be replaced, new lights will be put up outside and a new roof will be built on the church and gym. The church’s main doors will be restored, the interior and exterior of the building will be painted, and the stained-glass windows will be refurbished.
Walker said the stained-glass windows were removed and sent to a studio in Iowa to be restored. They should be back within the next three weeks and installed. Thanks to an additional donation, the church’s sacristy – a room where priests prepare for service – will also be fitted with new stained-glass windows and plaques will be put up for commemorations.
Crews are currently in the process of replacing the roof, Walker said, and the exterior painting has largely been completed.
“We expect to have everything done by the end of October,” Walker said.
Over the years, members of the church have collected $1 million to help with the renovation project. Parish leaders formulated a plan for a fundraising campaign to help with the remainder, which began at the start of 2020. So far, the effort has generated approximately $640,000 toward the goal of $800,000.
Community members interested in donating are encouraged to contact Walker at 742-6461, or go to https://bit.ly/2VgFKxz. Donations can also be sent to the parish office at 223 Eighth Street, Marysville (include memo: The restoration project).
Due to the construction project and COVID-19 restrictions, the church has been holding its weekly mass outside at the nearby Norte Dame School campus. Walker encouraged community members to attend services, which start at 8 a.m. for English and 9:15 a.m. for Spanish.
“We just ask everyone to keep us in your prayers, especially these guys working. This is a big task for them and safety is a big deal,” Walker said. “We just want to make sure everyone is safe while they are working on this project.”