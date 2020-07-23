Church leaders are organizing a prayer vigil today after two statues that are part of the Stations of the Cross monument at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City were vandalized last week.
As part of the gathering, members of the church and community will share reflections by the outdoor monument. The Stations of the Cross monument was first put up at the church about a decade ago. At one station, a cross was broken in half – church members later found a crowbar nearby. On another part of the monument, the part of the statue where Jesus Christ is nailed to the cross was removed entirely and taken.
“While we are saddened by this attack on our parish, we recognize this is a moment for us to gather together and stand stronger,” said Avram Brown, a pastor at St. Isidore, in a press release. “…The Stations of the Cross represent our walking with Jesus in his suffering. Now we recognize the importance of walking together with each other in these difficult times.”
Tonight’s vigil will start at 7:30 p.m. at the church – 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The public is invited to attend. Brown said participants are encouraged to follow current pandemic directives and maintain social distancing.