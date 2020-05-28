Religious services will look different under new state guidelines released Monday, which allow worship spaces to reopen with limitations.
Under the new state guidelines, worship capacity is capped at 100 people or 25 percent of the building’s capacity, whichever number is smaller. Attendees are required to maintain a social distance and refrain from activities like singing, hugging and shaking hands. The state and local health officials will reevaluate the guidelines after 21 days.
The local response has been mixed, with some congregations gathering prior to state clearance, while others are committed to not holding in-person services for the foreseeable future.
The state guidelines caution that just because places of worship can reopen doesn’t mean they should, emphasizing that activities like congregating, singing and group recitation all negate the impacts of social distancing.
Concerns of spread at churches spiked recently when a Mother’s Day service in Oroville led to 180 people needing to self-isolate, after an attendee tested positive for COVID-19 following the service.
Regardless of whether the faith groups decide to resume in-person gatherings, all agreed that the reunion would look different than their typical gatherings.
Some local church leaders discussed their plans:
Reopening
-- Crossroads Community Church in Yuba City started hosting in-person church services on May 17, two weeks prior to the new statewide guidelines.
Senior Pastor Jim Clark said the church has implemented several guidelines to ensure attendee safety like taking people’s temperatures before they enter the building, spacing out seating with a six-foot radius on all sides and offering gloves, masks and hand sanitizing stations.
“We have trained our ushers, greeters, we have some nurses that do the temperatures,” Clark said. “We’re truly doing our best to do a good job in what we’re doing and making people feel safe.”
He said the church was motivated to reopen because of a strong sense that their constitutional rights were being infringed through the shutdown.
“We feel that our rights of the constitution have been thwarted by government officials who consider churches to not be essential,” Clark said. “We felt like it was totally wrong to have those rights taken away.”
He said the church remains in contact with members who have underlying conditions which prevent them from attending services in-person.
He said Crossroads also continues to post their services online to social media during this time.
“We want to bless the community, that’s what the church is there for,” Clark said. “We think with the pandemic, the church is needed more than ever.”
Potentially reopening
-- St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville is waiting for the official response from the Sacramento Diocese before making reopening plans.
“Personally, I’m ready because it’s been so long and it’s going to take some time for the news to spread so I don’t think there would be a lot of people back right away,” said St. Joseph’s Priest Father Michal Olszewski.
He said if the church reopens there will be precautions in place such as spaced out seating, and no communion through drinking from a shared glass, as was offered previously.
-- First United Methodist Church in Yuba City is requesting special permission from their bishop to reopen. Senior Pastor Lois Black said the church is preparing to reopen but said the best case scenario would be that they reopen the second Sunday in June.
“It’s a matter of doing no harm, which is what our bishop is trying to make sure we do, and we love people and don’t want to harm everyone,” Black said.
Some safety updates Black said the church will implement include self-contained communion cups with juice and a wafer, eliminating gathering before and after services and spacing people apart. She said the church could host 100 people with the current capacity levels.
“If we go back and have to close again, I don’t know, that’s more fulfilling because it would feel like you got to go home,” Black said. “And I think going home has that warm fuzzy feeling that we all crave.”
Not reopening
-- Bethel AME Church in Marysville is not planning on reopening at this time, Pastor Gilbert V. Richards II said. He said the church would rather wait and determine whether there’s going to be a second wave of the virus before resuming in-person services.
“My hope was either June or July that we can open back up and worship,” Richards said. “What I’m really watching right now is the caseload -- whether we have a surge.”
He said that under the current guidelines, the congregation could allow 17 people to worship in-person, which he said doesn’t justify putting his members, many of whom he said are at high-risk for the virus, in danger.
He acknowledged that human connection is a huge part of church, but said he thinks it would be too tempting for his tight-knit congregation to gather and not embrace each other.
“We have a large group of people who love each other, and eventually they will get close to each other and hug each other and forget to wear masks,” Richards said. “I just want to make sure that coming into the worship service that we don’t expose someone.”
-- Pastor Garrett Andrew said St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City will not reopen for in-person gatherings at this time.
“What we’re doing online with Zoom is working pretty well with us right now and I’m not sure that in person, with the needs of the moment, would be any better than what we’re doing online,” Andrew said.
He said so many parts of the worship service would need to be altered, that he’d rather continue hosting video conference church services than put people at risk for, “the sake of doing things the way we’ve always done them.”
“Between having to distance people out, no greetings, no communion -- everything that we do in church basically would have to be restructured,” Andrew said.
He said the church and its board will continue to monitor the situation and consider measures like hosting two services when in-person services resume.
“We’d rather be safe than sorry,” Andrew said. “Because we love these people and we don’t want anyone getting sick.”