Places of worship in Yuba-Sutter are allowed to resume in-person services with limited capacities and modifications, but many continue to offer virtual options or so far remain closed for the health and safety of the congregation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In-person services are allowed in the less-restrictive tier that the counties were classified in recently. Some churches had been conducting services; many churches had been conducting services only via online conference and live-streaming sites.
Here are a few of the area’s churches and how they’re reacting to the pandemic and restrictions:
Cornerstone Church
Jason Poling, lead pastor at Cornerstone Church of Yuba City, said the transition back to in-person services has not been an easy one for local pastors and church leaders, with still so many concerns about the health and safety of the community.
“We want to keep our church community and Yuba-Sutter community safe from the physical dangers of COVID,” said Poling. “We have labored greatly to accomplish this. But we have also been very concerned about the mental/emotional and spiritual dangers pressing down on our church members and the members of the broader community.”
Poling said he feels it is critical to bring the community back together to shoulder the many burdens of the pandemic – including isolation, scheduling disruptions and mental health concerns – while still being careful of the health dangers related to the pandemic.
Poling said many people still watch services online at this time although a slight majority of the church has returned for in-person services.
Cornerstone offers several online service options including two live-streamed services on Facebook and YouTube, a virtual reality campus church service, small group meetings on Zoom and Bible study for gamers online using Twitch.tv.
For those that have returned for in-person services, Poling said the church is offering indoor and outdoor options to accommodate all in attendance. Both options include socially-distanced, spaced seating and all doors remain open to allow for airflow, said Poling. Many wear masks during services and lots of hand sanitizer is available as well, said Poling.
Adventure Church
Greg Mansur, lead pastor at Adventure Church of Yuba City, said they resumed indoor church services Sept. 20 due to air quality concerns and “people are very excited to be worshipping together inside again.
“We are still offering online worship services through live-streaming on our church Facebook page and church website, so that those who are not quite ready to be in a large gathering have a way to stay connected with us each week.”
Mansur said livestream services have attracted a wide audience, including people from other parts of the state, country and even around the world.
Since resuming indoor services, Mansur said the church has taken several precautions to ensure the health and safety of the congregation.
“Our goal continues to be to provide as safe an environment as we can, so we have certain protocols in effect to better serve our congregation and visitors who come to check out our church,” said Mansur.
Half of the chairs have been removed from the church and those that were left have been rearranged to accommodate for social distancing.
“It has certainly been a challenging season, the most challenging I’ve experienced in nearly 26 years of ministry,” said Mansur. “But God’s goodness and grace has been on full display and it has served as an incredibly creative and innovative season for the church. We’re serving people and reaching out into the community in ways we couldn’t have even imagined a year ago, and I’m extremely grateful to our staff and congregation for their prayers and support and encouragement.”
Mansur said because in-person attendance numbers continue to increase, the church will be adding a third Sunday service beginning Nov. 1 to create more space in the worship center and the Kids Ministry will also open with limited capacity that day.
Bethel AME
Bethel AME Church in Marysville is not planning on reopening at this time, according to Pastor Gilbert V. Richards II.
“For safety issues we are waiting on (coronavirus) numbers to decline before restarting in person worship,” said Richards.
First United Methodist
Glen Raley, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Marysville, said the church will be reopening Sunday at 10 a.m. to resume in-person services.
“Things will be different,” said Raley. “Socially distanced worship with a maximum of 50 people in the sanctuary; everyone wearing a mask or face shield; a shorter service due to no congregational singing at this time (and) no greeting time – shaking hands, hugging.”
According to Raley, the church will not be offering Sunday school or other youth group activities at this time. Fellowship coffee after services has also been discontinued until further notice, said Raley.
Raley said those who do attend in-person services will be asked to come to a central station upon arrival at the church for hand sanitizing, temperature checks and to pick up a mask as needed.
“Again, different but necessary,” said Raley.
While in-person services will resume this weekend, Raley said the church will continue to livestream services on YouTube and then post them on Facebook for the congregation to view at a later time.
“We know some are ready and others are not, but we step forth in faith,” said Raley.