A free two-day Cinco de Mayo celebration is planned for this weekend at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
The event will be from 1-11 p.m. on Saturday and 2-10 p.m. on Sunday with no cost for admission.
According to Dave Dillabo, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds Event Center, the two-day event will include music from bands such as Lili Zetina, Los Morros Del Norte, La Mar-K De Tierra Caliente, Brian Garcia, Banda Cerro Mocho, Los Dinos, Los Canarios De Michoacan, Los Arpeños, Los Nuevos Aventureros, Los De La Empresa, Grupo Fuerte, Los Príncipes, Grupo La Palma, Banda La Mas Activa, Estilo Sagrado, and Ezequiel Pena Jr.
“The audience can enjoy and listen to two days of high quality, live music entertainment with family and friends at the main stage on the fairgrounds,” Dillabo said in a statement. “There will be numerous vendors with various types of foods and services available and two beer gardens serving beverages. We are looking forward to the event and invite the community to join us as we celebrate El MEGA Cinco de Mayo Festival together.”