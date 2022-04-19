This year’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations will have a new home at the Riverfront Park in Marysville, at a place now known as the Cotton Rosser Pavilion Arena “El Terrenaso.”
This all-day event will take place on Sunday, May 1, and is expected to host over 5,000 people.
A soccer or “football” tournament is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for competing independent teams. Music will start at noon, and the rodeo will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Bands will continue playing until 11 p.m., with food and vendors open throughout the day. Everyone is invited and admission is free.
The local festival used to take place at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, but event planners Ana and Juan Villagrana are excited for its premier at the more spacious Riverfront Park.
“It will be special,” said Ana Villagrana. “For years we’ve been trying to grow this event and not only are we growing in the space that we’re able to serve the community, but also we’re adding on the soccer event which will bring more youngsters and provide another activity. And we’re hoping to build on that year after year.”
Leagues from Colusa, Williams, Orland, Yuba City, and Marysville have been invited to participate in the soccer event. Registration is still ongoing and categories run the gamut from youth to adult for both men and women.
The Villagranas are highly active in the local hispanic entertainment industry and have been bringing events like this to Yuba and Sutter counties for the past several decades. The Cinco de Mayo festival is one of the only free events of its size and caliber in the greater Sacramento region, and the Vallagranas hope to continue this legacy further.
“We just want to invite all the nonprofit organizations to get together with our nonprofit organization, Organizaciones Unidas,” said Ana Villagrana. “We like to invite everybody who would want to be part of this big event. This year might be the biggest one from the past years, but next year we want to double the amount of people.”
Next year the Villagranas will be encouraging visitors from Sacramento, Stockton, and other parts of the valley to come and enjoy this cultural event in the heart of Yuba County.
The Cotton Rosser Pavillion Arena is located on the south side of Riverfront Park at 1010 Biz Johnson Drive, and north of the Wilson Sports Complex at 201 Biz Johnson Drive in Marysville.
For more information about the event, call 530-755-9997.