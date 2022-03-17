As things slowly get back to a pre-pandemic state, high schools across the country are opening their doors again and ramping up to host the pinnacle of teenage celebrations: prom.
Even though the classes of 2020 and 2021 were unable to fully enjoy this iconic right of passage, its return will most likely be welcomed by many students.
As exciting as prom may be, the glitz and glam can quickly take its toll on family budgets and pocketbooks. This is where Cinderella’s Closet comes into play.
Cinderella’s Closet is a program that offers prom wear and accessories to any student in need at no cost. The program has been well established in Chico, but now Yuba Sutter Marketplace is partnering with Sutter County Superintendent of Schools to open a new branch in Yuba City.
The two organizations will host the county’s first Cinderella’s Closet Prom Wear Giveaway on Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Because this is the program’s pilot year in Yuba-Sutter, it will rely heavily on donations to establish its inventory and ensure success in the years to follow. The program is currently seeking prom dress donations, along with any tuxes, shoes, and accessories. Basically, anything prom related that is new, like new, or lightly used.
Donations may be dropped off at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace management office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools at 970 Klamath Lane on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Coordinators of the event have asked that all donations be provided no later than April 5, to allow its team ample time to set up a storefront and meet the needs of local students.
Cinderella’s Closet is a one-day only event, and will take place in the Yuba-Sutter mall.
Families may come to Yuba Sutter Marketplace and choose an outfit for their student to take home that same day. In addition to clothing, there will be shoes and accessories to try on. Coupons and prizes from local retailers will be available as well.
Donations are critical toward making the event a success, said Lynnette Myers and Kyla Kirby. Myers is the marketing manager for Yuba Sutter Marketplace and Kirby is responsible for marketing and community engagement for Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
For more information about Cinderella’s Closet, visit shopyubasuttermarketplace.com or the mall’s Facebook page.