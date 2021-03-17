Now that Sutter County has transitioned into the red tier, Cinemark Yuba City will reopen on Friday.
Under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, movie theaters located in counties that are in the red tier can open indoor operations with modifications and a maximum capacity of 25 percent, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
According to a release issued by Cinemark, the Yuba City location will reopen in accordance with updated local mandates and will have enhanced clean and safety protocols.
“The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority,” according to a press release. “All Cinemark theatres boast The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.”
Theater employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and be required to wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift.
Several other precautionary measures will be implemented upon reopening, including extensively disinfecting each auditorium between showtimes; staggering showtimes and limiting capacities to maximize physical distancing; using seat-buffering technology to automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase; raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles while utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theaters and regularly sanitizing all high-touch spaces in public areas.
All guests will also be required to wear facial coverings and ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience as cash payment options will be limited on site.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cinemark.com/theatres/ca-yuba-city/cinemark-yuba-city.