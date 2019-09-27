The California Natural Resources Agency is hosting an inaugural public forum designed to address issues related to the Oroville Dam, according to a press release from the CNRA.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama) introduced California Senate Bill 955 which was signed into law in September of 2018 creating the Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission.
“I am proud to chair this new commission and look forward to hearing from community representatives about issues that affect them,” CNRA Secretary Wade Crowfoot said in the release. “I am thankful to the community leaders who helped develop this new forum and have committed their time to make it successful.”
The commission is made up of 19 members including four members representing the Yuba and Sutter County supervisors -- Gary Bradford and Doug Lofton will represent Yuba County and Mat Conant and Dan Flores will represent Sutter County.
Nielsen’s bill and the creation of the commission came in response to the Oroville Dam crisis in February of 2017. Concrete erosion of the dam led to use of the emergency spillway for the first time in the dam’s history. The emergency spillway caused severe erosion -- in response, some 188,000 residents of the Oroville area were ordered to evacuate.
The commission will create a way for the public to “provide input” and “receive information” from state agencies about the dam and related structures.
“It will provide a positive forum to discuss maintenance, reports and upcoming actions and to maintain two-way communications regarding operations, maintenance and public safety activities at Oroville Dam and its facilities, as well flood and flow management elements on the Feather and Sacramento Rivers,” Nielsen said in the release.
The meeting will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Monday at the Southside Oroville Community Center at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road.