This time of year, videos of porch pirates caught on home security systems are posted all over social media. While this may be a good way to publicly shame those who take part in this unsavory holiday tradition, it is not the best way to catch the perpetrators.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said porch piracy needs to be reported to law enforcement to start an investigation. She said the department sees some of the videos posted on Facebook and other places, but it is not feasible for the department to monitor community pages throughout the day.
“That’s not a crime reporting tool,” Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said.
Carbah said the biggest challenge the department faces in dealing with these types of crimes is that people do not report them through official channels.
“They can be very helpful, if people will report the incident,” Carbah said, via email, about the usefulness of residents’ porch cameras.”
Security systems like Ring and others produce high quality video that can result in the identification of a suspect, Carbah said, but the department will not be able to investigate and subsequently catch suspected criminals without being notified.
The sheriff’s department will be starting the Registered Surveillance Video Program where citizens can register their home security camera system with the department to assist the authorities in locating and identifying suspects.
“We’ll know who to contact in the area that might help provide leads/evidence in the form of video,” Carbah said.
While the program will be officially launching after the holidays, Carbah said citizens can register now by emailing their name, address, contact phone number and general camera placement information to lcarbah@co.yuba.ca.us. Eventually, residents will be able to fill out an online registration form, according to Carbah.
Sorbello said any surveillance camera facing the street, either owned by a business or a private home owner, could provide the image or piece of video key to solving a case.
Surveillance cameras at different locations can be used to track a suspect’s vehicle movements that could lead to a suspect being identified and arrested.
“All of it works together to form pieces of a puzzle on more complex cases,” Sorbello said.
While it can be difficult to identify someone just based on a still image of them taken from someone’s front porch, Sorbello said, other things can be picked up off an image that could lead to identification. A suspects’s vehicle could be in shot and the direction they drive away could be an indicator. A person’s clothing, posture and gate can all be used as part of the identification process, Sorbello said.
Sorbello’s belief is that people’s frustration with the perceived lack of consequences for porch pirate suspects leads them to post on social media for the purposes of public shaming.
“People recognize the limitations of the criminal justice system, particularly with misdemeanor theft crimes,” Sorbello said.