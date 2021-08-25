Speaking with a sense of passion and purpose, concerns of the anti-mask and anti-vaccine populace were heard Tuesday during a school district meeting in Marysville.
In the nearly-filled room of the Marysville Joint Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday night, those who were opposed to COVID-19 protocols at schools came prepared with signs, internet-researched facts and enthusiasm to change the way the district handles the prevention of and response to a deadly virus that has ravaged the world for nearly a year and a half -- 4.4 million deaths worldwide and more than 630,000 in the U.S. alone since January 2020.
One of those opposed to mask mandates at schools was Emily Lane, who stood outside the district office with a sign reading “Let them Breathe!” and insisted that masks aren’t necessary for students.
“Even though there’s a rise in cases, science isn’t showing that children are having very severe cases or very severe symptoms,” said Lane.
According to a recent report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, over 180,000 COVID cases among children were added last week, reaching levels of last year’s winter surge.
“After declining in early summer, child cases have increased exponentially, with over a four-fold increase the past month, rising from about 38,000 cases the week ending July 22nd to 180,000 the past week,” the report said.
With rising cases caused by the delta variant and the current unavailability of a COVID vaccine for children under 12, health experts have warned that this year could be the worst yet for students and teachers.
According to a UC Davis Health news release on Aug. 13, people ages 19 or younger made up 23% of the hospital’s emergency department visits for symptomatic COVID-19 in July and 17% up to that point in August. In May, that figure was at 9%.
“A woman came in with her toddler, who was ill,” Nick Sawyer, an emergency physician at UC Davis Medical Center, said in the release. “The mother had been vaccinated, but her boyfriend had not. Her toddler ended up getting COVID, which was very upsetting for her.”
State mandates
To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in California schools, the state mandated that all teachers and staff in public and private schools get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The California Department of Public Health released guidance for children saying masks are optional outdoors in K-12 school settings, but they are required for students when indoors -- with limited exceptions.
There are also various testing and quarantine protocols for students who may have come in contact with COVID-positive individuals or have been infected themselves.
Amy Slade, who described herself as a voice for MJUSD kids and their families, spoke about her concerns related to schools and their roles in keeping children and staff healthy.
“We as parents would like you to place on the agenda as soon as possible the removal of COVID testing sites and unnecessary testing for our kids,” she said to the MJUSD board.
She later stressed that schools are not hospitals and thus should not be acting as such.
“How is this even possible? Last we checked, schools were not medical facilities,” said Slade. “What happened to talking about reading, writing, arithmetic and test scores with our kids? Why is the focus now on a positive or negative COVID test? Shouldn’t education be our main concern? We have lost touch with the very basic fundamentals of what the schools should look like.”
According to recent district data, Yuba City Unified School District has reported 75 cases of staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of school. For MJUSD, at least 30 students have tested positive since the beginning of classes.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,340 total active COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter community with 55 currently hospitalized and 22 in the intensive care unit. There also were two additional COVID-related deaths reported, bringing the total number of Yuba-Sutter area deaths related to the virus to 167.
Also on Wednesday, East Nicolaus High School in Nicolaus announced it will be closed for the next eight days due to a COVID outbreak. According to Neil Stinson, superintendent and principal at East Nicolaus High School, “all student athletes are under a 10-day quarantine.” He said events have been canceled through Sept. 6.
The River Valley High School varsity football team also said Wednesday that it has put players in a 10-day quarantine. As a result, tonight’s football game was canceled.
The ‘mask police’
The rise in cases both locally and nationally has not swayed those that feel wearing masks affects children negatively, both physically and emotionally.
“These masks are causing children to break out, their ears are sore, they’re being required to wear them in P.E., the kids are breathing hard and not getting the adequate amount of oxygen for the developing bodies,” said Jennifer Haggard. “Their noses are getting rashes and it is also causing kids to be pitted against one another about wearing masks. Another thing we as parents have noticed is that kids are more tired … because of lack of oxygen during the day. The lack of oxygen is affecting their sleep patterns, their moods, their energy levels … when these young teens need oxygen for their developing brains, you should not be trying to muzzle them.”
Molly McKay, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Kynoch Elementary School in Marysville, said she had no issue with students adhering to masking policies.
“I didn’t want to teach in the classroom with masks, initially,” said McKay. “I did not want to be mask police. I didn’t want to have to do that. … But as it turned out when we were doing the hybrid system last year, my students … had no problem complying with the mask requirements. They were very comfortable, nobody complained or fought me. … Most kids are very happy to comply.”
Among the health concerns presented during public comment, Shauna Wagner pointed to the dangers of wearing masks in the first place.
“Common sense should tell you that wearing something that suppresses your immune system causes you to breathe in carbon dioxide and is deprived of your oxygen is harmful to anyone, but especially to a developed child,” she said at the board meeting.
According to the CDC, both cloth and surgical masks do not provide an airtight fit across the face. Because of this, carbon dioxide escapes into the air through the mask when you breathe out or talk. The carbon dioxide molecules also are small enough to easily pass through mask material. The CDC says that “respiratory droplets that carry the virus that causes COVID-19 are much larger than CO2, so they cannot pass as easily through a properly designed and properly worn mask.”
Wagner claimed she had “1,000 hours of research under my belt regarding all things COVID.” To prove her point, she presented the board with a “150-page binder” that included articles and research papers that she had gathered to support her claim that masks are harmful to both adults and children. After she spoke, she promptly slammed the binder on the board’s desk.
Not all who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting were against the mandates.
McKay spoke about the need for more to be done to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 amongst children and the staff at schools.
“Mitigation protocols that we used so successfully when we were doing hybrid, gone, other than the mask mandate,” said McKay. “I have to tell you that although last year was very stressful and difficult … I thought this year was going to be so much better. Boy was I wrong. It’s actually more stressful because of the lack of those mitigation protocols.”
McKay pointed to the use of drinking fountains by children and how they aren’t protected to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. She also was concerned about kids eating so close together at the cafeteria unmasked and being so close to one another during recess, where they were also unmasked.
Taking legal action
And while protocols put in place by the state and school are meant to protect both students and staff from contracting COVID-19, some concerned citizens were willing to sue the district for their actions -- citing the U.S. Constitution as the basis for lawsuits.
“I told you guys you are in violation of the law trying to mandate these masks and you didn’t listen,” Eric Malo told the MJUSD board. “I’m telling you right now we will file lawsuits. And if we don’t file lawsuits, we will file affidavits on top of lawsuits … we’re done.”
As Malo continued to address the board, he reiterated the claim that the district “was in violation of the law.”
However, the law may not be on Malo’s side. Last week, California’s Supreme Court denied a petition from Orange County’s Board of Education to overturn Gov. Gavin Newsom’s school mask mandate.
As far as the U.S. Constitution is concerned, the U.S. Supreme Court also has been fairly clear when it comes to health mandates imposed by local and state governments.
In a recent religious liberty case ruling, South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts said the following:
“Our Constitution principally entrusts ‘(t)he safety and the health of the people’ to the politically accountable officials of the States ‘to guard and protect.’ Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U. S. 11, 38 (1905). When those officials ‘undertake to act in areas fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties,’ their latitude ‘must be especially broad.’”
For educators like McKay, health and safety should be a top priority for all.
“How are we all going to feel, as a community, if even one of our children succumbs to this virus, is hospitalized, or God forbid, dies, because we haven’t done everything we can do to protect them?” McKay said via email. “There is a cost/benefit analysis involved: What is more important at this time, this moment? Is it academic progress, even social adjustment, or is it the actual continuation of lives? What side of the balance do you want to be on?”