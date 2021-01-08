A Citrus Heights man was placed on two years probation after pleading no contest to discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Brandon Joseph Carper, 37, was arrested July 4, 2020, after firing shots toward people following a fight in the Grays Beach area. No one was injured, according to law enforcement.
He was originally charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic rifle on a person, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. As part of a negotiation with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, Carper pleaded no contest to one count and had the other two charges dismissed. Being placed on probation was part of the negotiation.
On Friday at his sentencing, Judge Julia Scrogin said several people submitted letters on Carper’s behalf vouching for his character and saying what took place on July 4 was an isolated incident. Scrogin also acknowledged that Carper had accepted responsibility for actions as evidenced by his plea.
Carper was in custody from his arrest on July 4 till he bailed out on Nov. 10, a day after he entered his plea and had the other counts dismissed. Scrogin reminded Carper that if he violates probation he could face imprisonment.
The terms of Carper’s probation include staying away from Grays Beach in Olivehurst. He will not be able to possess firearms for the rest of his life. Because Carper lives in the Sacramento area, his attorney said he would be requesting to have the case transferred from Yuba County to Sacramento County.