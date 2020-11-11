A Citrus Heights man on Monday pleaded no contest to discharging a firearm with gross negligence in a shooting incident in the Grays Beach area on July 4.
Brandon Joseph Carper, 37, was arrested after allegedly firing shots toward people following a fight.
He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic rifle on a person, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to law enforcement.
Carper will be sentenced Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.