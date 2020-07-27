A Citrus Heights man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Brandon Joseph Carper, 37, was arrested July 4 after allegedly firing shots toward people in the Grays Beach area following a fight.
Attorney Philip Cozens requested Carper’s arraignment be continued on July 8 and July 22. At the arraignment on Monday, a pre-hearing conference was scheduled for Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.
As of late Monday, Carper remained in Yuba County Jail on $500,000 bail.