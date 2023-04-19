After receiving several complaints in recent years and dealing with “significant issues” related to fireworks and their use within the city, the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved changes to the city’s Municipal Code to limit the sale and use of fireworks for personal use.

The city said that while the current code did have some regulations in place, based on community feedback, more stringent measures were needed. To address what has become a growing problem in the area, especially for those with pets and others dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the council approved a recommendation to establish a new time period in which the sale and purchase of “Safe and Sane” fireworks can occur.

