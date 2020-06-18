The city of Marysville will be requesting an amendment from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to allow the city to use funds previously awarded for another project to go toward Marysville’s bounce back plan.
In 2018, SACOG provided $100,000 to Marysville that would match funds for three grants the city applied for as part of the Statewide Park Program. The state did not award Marysville any of the grants so the $100,000 was not used. SACOG requires that the funds be spent by the end of the year 2021, according to a staff report.
During Tuesday’s meeting, city council approved a motion allowing staff to ask SACOG to let the funds be used for a different purpose from what they were originally awarded for. Community Development Director Jonathan Wright said the $100,000 will be put toward outdoor space enhancements for small businesses and downtown wayfinding signage and tourist information. Those efforts are some of the smaller elements of the city’s bounce back plan, which was introduced in May 2015.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa said due to the city’s fiscal situation before 2016, aspects of the bounce back plan were not fulfilled. However, because the plan was already laid out in 2015, it can be used as part of the greater economic development effort the city is making. He said it also saves staff time in that plans are already in place and do not have to be created from scratch.
Wright is planning to hire an intern from the state’s AmeriCorps CivicSpark program to facilitate economic recovery coming out of the pandemic and be responsible with implementing elements of the bounce back plan. The hiring of the intern will be funded by the adjusted SACOG funding.
The bounce back plan divides the city into districts with different ways to market and improve each area. They include the Ellis Lake district, downtown district, medical arts district and the levee loop trail, according to Wright. The signage and tourist information will be for the downtown district. The overall mission of the bounce back plan is improving the brand of the community to attract more new businesses and promote growth.
Wright said specific strategies for each district will be created over time and that implementing the plan will be done over several years through grant funding.
The city’s request is expected to be submitted by the end of next week. SACOG would then decide whether or not to grant it at an upcoming board meeting – the next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20.