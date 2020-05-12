The Marysville City Council authorized an agreement with a consulting firm to conduct the first phase of a feasibility study for the potential development of a hotel on an approximately five-acre property along B Street, according to Community Development Director Jonathan Wright.
The city will pay PKF Hotelexperts Group $9,000 for the first phase of the study, which will be a market assessment. The group will look at how many hotels are already in the area and look at other market factors that can be used to determine whether to proceed with the hotel project.
The B Street property was purchased by the city in 2006 for $2.8 million. The market study will take four weeks and is the first of three phases to the feasibility study.
PKF helped the city of Winters when it was developing a new hotel, Wright said.
The second phase is a detailed feasibility study that will build off the market assessment to provide a complete economic analysis of the project. Phase two will take six weeks and is estimated to cost the city $15,000.
The third phase will include PKF providing guidance to the city on what partnering with an investor for a hotel would entail. The final phase is anticipated to take four to eight weeks to complete.