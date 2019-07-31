Marysville officials have plans to revamp the city’s Fifth Street corridor between the new bridge and E Street but are awaiting a grant decision that, if awarded, would help pay for a sizable chunk of the project.
City Manager Marti Brown said the city remains hopeful it will be awarded the $1.5 million grant through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
“The city has not yet received the grant,” she said. “SACOG staff are recommending it for funding at the SACOG Board’s August meeting.”
The city approved the project’s design in May, which calls for a four-lane corridor with improved pedestrian safety measures like ramps, pavement delineation and signals, a concrete median with left-turn pockets, decorative street lighting and about 24 parking stalls in front of existing businesses.
Leading up to the decision, the design was debated by some business owners and residents along the corridor due to various issues like reducing the amount of available parking spaces, traffic congestion and concerns over pedestrian safety.
After a few different options didn’t work out, the city finally developed a design that was agreed upon by all parties, but time was of the essence in order to submit an application for an available construction grant through SACOG by the June 10 deadline.
Including both design and construction, the project is expected to cost $2.85 million. The city already has approximately $600,000 budgeted for design that it acquired from a prior grant.
“Should the city be awarded the (SACOG) grant, city staff will begin working on the construction drawings to construct the project in late 2020 or early 2021,” Brown said.
Officials would still need to secure an additional approximately $800,000 after the SACOG grant to help close the financial gap. Brown said the city plans to apply for an additional SACOG grant in 2020.
“It’ll probably take six months for construction,” she said. “Completion would likely occur in 2021.”
The Fifth Street corridor has not been rehabilitated in over 50 years. SACOG will discuss awarding the grant at today’s Transportation Committee meeting, which starts at 10 a.m.