Yuba City leaders broke ground Monday on the city’s next great park, Didar S. Bains Park, during a ceremony attended by several city and Sutter County officials and members of the Bains family, including Didar Bains, the park’s namesake.
Bains, who along with his business partners donated land to the city for the park, is a well-known member of the community whose impact on the area can be seen throughout the city, including as one of 26 founding members of the Sikh temple on Tierra Buena Road.
The new five-acre park, which is scheduled to be completed by the fall, will occupy a spot along Harter Parkway in Yuba City near Walmart.
With an estimated total cost of more than $3 million, Didar S. Bains Park will have features that include 42 parking spots, two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children.
“Thank you all for being here. Just this turnout shows exactly how great this is for our city and our community,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Shaw said he wanted to thank and recognize the other city council members for their leadership in the process of bringing the next big park to Yuba City.
“We started a process a few years ago looking at our goals and priorities. At the center of all that was quality of life,” Shaw said. “This project here goes back not just to the last couple of years, but about five or six years ago. Goes back to the planning commission as this park was in development and getting ideas from the community. But this council stepped up and did great work because the westside of Yuba City needed a new park.”
Shaw said the original bids for the park came in at about $2 million, but due to inflation costs have risen to more than $3 million.
“The importance of this park to this side of the city and this region, the council came together and stepped up,” Shaw said. “We committed part of our CARES Act funding and ARPA funding to the tune of more than $1 million for something that would benefit the entire community and be part of the infrastructure. So thank you to my fellow council members for doing that.”
Shaw said it has been about 15 years since the last park was built in Yuba City, Regency Park. He said its water features and wide-open spaces were an inspiration for the new park on the westside of town.
When it came to naming the new park, Shaw said there have been many names associated with the city over the past 100 years, including Sutter, Brannan, Gauche and others.
“Mr. Bains was one of 26 people that founded our Sikh temple … was instrumental as part of that group in bringing what we know as the Sikh festival every year and you can see the impact that it’s had not only on the culture of our community, but also in the economics of our community,” Shaw said.
In a letter previously sent to the city requesting that the park be named for Bains, several family members, friends and community leaders offered their support for the decision. They included Karm Bains, Harpreet B. Bains, Kash Gill, John Cassidy, Rory Ramirez, Gayle Barkhouse, Karen Cartoscelli, and Kary Hauck.
“The land where the new park at Harter Parkway will be built, was donated by Didar S. Bains and his partners in business, making the development of the public park possible,” the letter to the city said. “A prolific farmer, the land for which this park will sit was just one of the orchards that Mr. Bains farmed, which makes the naming of the park in his honor fitting.”
In the letter, Bains’ experience in this country can best be described as the prototypical American dream that so many immigrants who come to the United States hope to achieve, the Appeal previously reported.
“Didar Singh Bains arrived in the US in 1958 with $8 to his name and the belief that money could grow on trees,” the letter said. “A young Sikh farmer, Didar believed that farming is close to Godliness. When he took a whiff of the prime Columbian loam lining the fields of Yuba City, he knew he’d found paradise and home.”
The letter said that during Bains’ peak farming days, he farmed thousands of acres of land in 13 counties and three different countries. He also served on the Board of Directors for the California Canning Peach Association for more than 30 years, helping to establish prices and negotiating sales that continue to benefit peach growers, the Appeal previously reported.
“It’s hard to believe … but probably about maybe 25-30 years ago this was all orchards and it belonged to the Bains family,” Shaw said. “They’ve made decisions over the past 30 years that has benefited the city, but it’s fitting and it’s right to have a park that sets right where their crop used to set and continue representing the city.”
Shaw also made certain to thank the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City who contributed $33,000 for an inclusive play area for children at the new park.
Sutter County District Four Supervisor Karm Bains, Didar Bains’ youngest son, said it meant a lot to the Bains family to have the park named after his father. He described the opportunity as a very proud moment.
“It’s just such an honor and I feel so honored and humbled at the same time. Obviously, my father means everything to me, but his contributions to this community have been priceless,” Karm Bains said. “He’s so deserving of this recognition. We’re obviously thankful and grateful for the opportunities that this community has provided our family, but at the same time it’s nice to see the community come together to recognize what he’s given and has given and continues to give back to the community.”
Karm Bains said Monday’s ceremony also meant a lot because Didar Bains will be turning 84 on Wednesday.
“It is a very special day for us all,” Karm Bains said.