Tuesday’s brief announcement by officials with Yuba City that the 5th Street Bridge will temporarily close for part of the day Saturday for “maintenance activities” was met with questions from the community and local officials in Marysville as to why it was happening.

On Wednesday, Yuba City officials clarified that the effort is part of the city’s “annual cleanup of the bridge,” Yuba City Public Works and Development Services Director Ben Moody said in an email to the Appeal. 

