Tuesday’s brief announcement by officials with Yuba City that the 5th Street Bridge will temporarily close for part of the day Saturday for “maintenance activities” was met with questions from the community and local officials in Marysville as to why it was happening.
On Wednesday, Yuba City officials clarified that the effort is part of the city’s “annual cleanup of the bridge,” Yuba City Public Works and Development Services Director Ben Moody said in an email to the Appeal.
This Saturday, the Yuba City Public Works Department will be closing the 5th Street Bridge from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to perform various tasks. The city will be rerouting eastbound Bridge Street traffic in Yuba City and westbound 5th Street traffic in Marysville onto the 10th Street Bridge as a result.
Moody said work crews with the city will be doing the following:
– Replace the eastbound crash barrier at the base bridge on the Marysville side
– Vacuum and jet the storm drain inlets and lines to remove leaves, debris, and prepare for the winter rains
– Graffiti removal, via a small sand blaster
– General cleanup of trash, debris, and perform sweeping
– Replace/rehab any missing traffic control markings, signage, and/or barriers
Moody said in previous years the work would include “maintenance for street lights and electrical equipment,” but because the bridge is considered “new,” then the city has anticipated that electrical work will not be required this year.
Moody said the cleanup work may be completed before 3 p.m. and that historically, the city has chosen to close the bridge on Saturdays to “minimize traffic impacts and coordinate with staff availability.”