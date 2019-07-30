Monday’s special meeting could serve as a template for how local government is supposed to work. Yuba City officials made a tough budget decision, community members voiced concerns over how that decision would impact them and the decision was overturned.
Following a workshop regarding the potential closure of Gauche Aquatic Park (GAP) for five months out of the year, council members reversed course and directed staff to brainstorm funding alternatives that will help keep the facility’s doors open between September and February.
“We came to the unanimous decision that we are not going to close Gauche Aquatic Park; the doors will remain open,” said Mayor Shon Harris. “…I believe the process worked. We made a decision, community members weren’t happy and they voiced their concerns, which we heard and we changed our mind. It all started by an honest mistake, or an under-estimation about the impact of that decision, but it worked out and I believe it was a positive experience overall.”
Among a packed crowd, with some some having to watch the meeting play out from the overflow area, Harris said nearly 30 community members spoke in favor of keeping GAP open after city officials announced in early July that the park would close for part of the year – September through January – due to budget constraints. The facility’s maintenance costs run the city about $330,000 a year, and the pool only brings in about $200,000 in revenue, meaning it is operating at an approximate $130,000 deficit.
Now that officials have committed to keeping the facility open, the plan is to get creative in finding ways to close the financial gap.
“We realize that recreation programs don’t make money, and to expect them to break even is unrealistic,” Harris said. “Now, we need to come up with a number that we as a city, our budget will support. We need to figure out different ways, maybe a fee restructuring, or some other outside-the-box solutions, like a local company sponsoring a lane, expanding our programs or holding more fundraisers. There are other ways to increase revenue short of closing the facility.”
Community reaction
Since the temporary closure was announced, members of the Feather River Aquatic Club – a nonprofit that contracts with the city to provide a competitive swim program to area residents out of GAP – came out in full force to express their concerns over the facility’s closure. FRAC President Sharon Guillory said she left Monday’s special meeting knowing that the program has the community’s support.
“I feel like the City Council did see their error and are now working toward keeping the facility open. I think it was nice that we were able to explain everything from our perspective, and I think the council understood the value of keeping it open,” Guillory said. “But more importantly, I felt like they finally started looking at us like people instead of numbers, so I’m hopeful.”
Guillory said she was appreciative of council members, specifically Marc Boomgaarden, for taking ownership over the decision and saying that it wasn’t handled correctly to begin with, considering the public wasn’t notified until after the decision was made.
Sara Van Valkenburgh, whose son is an active member of FRAC, said she was pleased to see the turnout on Monday. She said her son and others with FRAC are proud to know they were part of a grassroots effort to keep their team together and the facility open.
She said the city doesn’t need to look far to find ways of covering the costs.
“The money is already in the general fund. It’s about prioritizing GAP as a public work, for the citizens of this community,” Van Valkenburgh said. “FRAC, master swimmers, and water aerobics participants already pay fees and keep money flowing into GAP during September – January. If the City Council uses this opportunity to gouge those of us already spending our money there, they missed the point. If they truly are dedicated to finding other ways of bringing in money, that’s fantastic.”
Open to solutions
Moving forward, Harris directed city staff to reexamine the facility’s fee structure and to work out a new contract with FRAC to continue operating out of the facility into the future – the group has been operating without a contract since its last one expired at the end of 2017.
Council member Grace Espindola said it was important for the city to keep GAP open because it adds to the quality of life for Yuba City residents. She said the situation has been a learning lesson for her and her colleagues. She hopes the decision also shows the public that their voice matters to elected officials, especially the area youth that spoke up during recent meetings.
“We have a great community asset, and there is so much potential that I don’t think we’ve fully had the opportunity to expand on,” she said. “Sometimes, these sorts of bad decisions will help move you toward better solutions that you didn’t know you needed before. Often times, the best solutions aren’t coming from us, but from the community.”
One interesting suggestion, she said, raised by a community member during Monday’s meeting was to have a sort of “adopt-a-lane” that different local businesses can support to help keep the pool operational year-round.
“That’s the kind of idea from community members that we are looking for. When we see that sort of participation, that’s really where we are at our best,” Espindola said.
She said council members are open to all other solutions the public can help come up with. For more information about how to get in touch with City Council members, go to https://bit.ly/2ylyQLI.