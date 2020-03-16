Yuba City officials are considering appointing Public Works Director Diana Langley as interim city manager after Michael Rock recently parted ways with the city after just six months at the helm.
City Council members will discuss appointing an interim city manager at today’s meeting. Langley has served as both acting and interim city manager in the past – her most recent stint was in 2019 as the city went through the hiring process with Rock.
“She is very familiar with a lot of major processes that go on in the city, just like all of our executives,” said Mayor Shon Harris. “(Langley) does an exemplary job and she said she would do it again, so we have no reason not to have confidence in her ability to see us through this process.”
City council members have declined to answer what lead to Rock’s recent departure. Rock has not returned requests for comment.
Ahead of today’s meeting, council members plan to hold a closed session to discuss how to move forward with finding a permanent city manager, Harris said.
Because of the current situation with the coronavirus, the City Council plans to hold today’s meeting behind closed doors. Those wishing to attend the meeting will be able to view the proceedings from a nearby overflow room adjacent to City Council chambers.
The meeting will also be conducted live over the internet as a teleconference – to join the virtual meeting, sign up by visiting www.gotostage.com/channel/yubacity. Users will be able to listen to the webinar either on their computer or by telephone. Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting’s open forum can email their comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net.
Today’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.