The Yuba City City Council held a more than two-hour informational session last week regarding a project that could turn Bonanza Inn into an affordable housing option.
With many in the area unable to afford what housing is available in the Yuba-Sutter region, some eventually turn to homelessness as their only option. To help catch those who fall through the cracks of a broken system, Habitat for Humanity is looking to partner with Yuba City for a Homekey 2.0 project that would turn Bonanza Inn, located at 1001 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, into 130 low-income apartment units.
Doing so would require Habitat for Humanity and the city to seek funds from the state program intent on fixing the affordable housing crisis in California. The Homekey program came about after the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, presented the plan to the council at its last meeting on Dec. 21.
“This program is not just a homeless program,” Hale said. “It is a permanent housing program. This is where individuals will live for long term. These individuals aren’t living there for free. These individuals pay rent, just like everyone else, and live under the same rental conditions as other people. So, this isn’t a shelter and won’t be operated like a shelter.”
Hale said $1.45 billion was set aside for California Homekey 2.0 funding. That money was then made available to purchase and recondition hotels and build permanent housing facilities with supportive services.
Currently, the state is handing out part of this $1.45 billion and if the city decides not to move forward with the project at Bonanza Inn, it could lose out on a potential low-income housing option.
“The goal is to partner with Yuba City on this project and submit an application,” Hale said.
He said that application would go in at the end of January if there is interest from the city and community. Hale stressed there is no local funding required to make this program work.
“This program is fully funded through Homekey,” Hale said. “That covers the acquisition of the property. That covers the renovations to the property. It also provides supplemental program funding.”
Hale said if the funding does not come to Yuba City, then it could go to different areas like in Los Angeles.
Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, also said the money available through the state was already being given out to other communities. He said if the council doesn’t act, the money will be lost and there will be no second option for Homekey 2.0 funding.
“You likely won’t have another shot at grabbing 130 units of affordable housing in a quick fashion,” Burke said.
Hale said there would be an initial five-year commitment to the program. The 55-year commitment that is ultimately being sought by Habitat for Humanity coincides with the land. If the city didn’t want to do the service anymore, the property could be sold, he said.
In his presentation, Hale outlined the problems facing the Yuba-Sutter region with regards to affordable housing options available to the community. He said rental rates in the area have risen to between $1,200 to $1,500 for one- and two-bedroom apartments and the average person receiving disability or living on Social Security makes around $1,100.
Hale said a high rate of elderly have become homeless because of this disparity.
“In addition to the homeless population we currently have, people enter into homelessness,” Hale said. “As you have housing that’s not available to them, it increases that number. They don’t have a place to go. Rent’s increased, there’s only so many houses available. This is a good way of preventing those increases, getting control of it, and working through that program.”
Two similar Homekey and permanent housing projects already completed by Habitat for Humanity include Harmony Village, a 63-unit facility in Yuba City and Prosperity Village, a 62-unit facility in Linda.
Hale said letters from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and Sutter County Sheriff’s Office about the situation and the effect of the Homekey program explained that there has been a huge decrease in criminal activity and law enforcement calls as a result of projects such as the one proposed for Bonanza Inn and Homekey 2.0.
“One example is calls going from 187 in one year at one hotel facility to just 27 with most of those related to health issues,” Hale said. “And none related to any level of high crime. And this is a facility that’s been in operation for over a year and that’s the change that’s been seen.”
According to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, 11,509 of 65,258 residents in Yuba City live in poverty, a rate of one out of every 5.7 residents, or 17.6 percent. A study showed that the Yuba-Sutter area has a homeless population of about 500 to more than 1,000 who are unsheltered.
Hale said the Family Services Department at Habitat for Humanity has about 714 housing applications on a waiting list with some waiting for years.
“A huge number of those are elderly individuals,” Hale said. “People who have medical care. People the hospital can’t release until they have a safe place for them to go because their medical needs are significant. That’s a big part of what we look at when we do this program.”
According to Hale, project Homekey 2.0 at the Bonanza Inn would provide the following:
– 130 low-income apartment units.
– Permanent housing where tenants are expected to pay rent.
– No length of stay limits.
– Individuals are expected to sign a rental agreement and would be bound by the same restrictions as other renters in California.
– The project will focus on the elderly, disabled and veterans.
– An estimate shows 25 percent of renters will be veterans.
Hale said the housing at Bonanza Inn would be a gated community that would require guests to check in to keep other residents safe and would have on-site staff at all times. All vehicles on the property would need to be registered and insured and no RV parking will be allowed.
Residents would mostly be from the area with exceptions made for domestic violence victims. The site also would provide case management, counseling and medical services. Hale said representatives from Adventist Health/Rideout come out every Friday to Harmony Village to help deliver prescriptions and do check ups.
Hale said Bonanza Inn would be a “great opportunity” because it is an older building with a large number of units. He said the funds would be used to renovate the building and make it a more attractive looking property for the city. He said the current owners are willing to sell.
Partners on the program include Hands of Hope, which would provide on-site supportive services; Sutter County Health and Human Services and Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium, which would provide referrals; and Adventist Health/Rideout, which would provide various health needs. Hale said Veterans Affairs also would provide referrals and other services.
If the city ultimately decides to move forward, Habitat for Humanity would apply with the city for $25 million in grant funds for the project. Hale said Habitat for Humanity would provide about $750,000 for materials and renovation.
Hale said revenue generated from the Bonanza Inn project once completed would be about $780,000 annually from rental income. He said money from grants and other sources available to Habitat for Humanity would help offset any additional costs.
“We also think it will reduce the impact on law enforcement by a significant amount,” he said.
Hale said the project itself could generate about $6 million in revenue for the community as a result of various services and other needs the project would require.
Hale hoped to have a resolution on the project brought before the council at its next meeting on Jan. 18, 2022. If that is approved, then Habitat for Humanity would work to get the grant submitted before Jan. 30. Hale said by late March the reward should be received if granted and if it is, then in late May Habitat for Humanity would acquire the Bonanza Inn and begin working on the building. He expected construction to be completed in October with residents able to move in by November.
Hale said the grant reward would only cover about five years of services. As a result, the city or other grants would be needed to continue funding after that time if needed. He said it is very important for the community to be involved and is willing to share details with the community about the project.
The council’s concerns
After Hale spoke, members of the city council voiced their concerns.
Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden said members of the community have been very vocal about the potential project.
“Any time you introduce a project like this, neighborhood compatibility becomes an issue,” Boomgaarden said. “So, that remains a concern of mine. We have people who live in this particular area that have raised legitimate concerns to me about what’s going on.”
Boomgaarden said he was concerned about the long-term funding that would be available for the project and wants a solid business plan. He said the city is in the process of learning more about the project and what will be needed moving forward.
Councilmember Grace Espindola had concerns that this was a “last-minute” push to get something done. She said she is not against affordable housing, but it needs to be done with community involvement earlier in the process.
“I’m a firm believer that if we’re going to look at any kind of project that may be in place in a community, that you involve the community that lives there,” she said.
Espindola said the high-density aspect of the property could lead to more congestion and road work issues as a result.
“Those are questions that I still have that are not clear,” she said. “... it’s really sad that the existing owner of that business (Bonanza Inn) is not as genuinely invested to the existing property. That hurts my heart a little that I wish they would invest more so when they buy things like that in our community.”
Councilmember Shon Harris also had concerns about the project’s long-term viability and sustainability.
“We want to make sure we don’t leave a time bomb for the folks that follow behind all of us,” he said.
Harris said he has gotten a lot of feedback about the impact it would have on the surrounding community and would like to see more outreach informing the community about the project. While Harris said he was supportive of affordable housing options, he stressed that the city still needs to approach the subject responsibly.
“I think we have a role to play in helping provide that,” he said. “We talk about it a lot, but this is an opportunity to actually do something. But we also have to be responsible and make sure we’re checking some boxes and things are in place to protect the city.”
Mayor Dave Shaw said a lot of opportunities have been missed in the city regarding housing.
“We have to weigh this on the merits and not the heart strings,” he said. “We need affordable housing. We need all housing.”
Like the others on the council, Shaw was concerned about the long-term viability of the project and the fact that in the future there may not be safeguards in place to protect a program such as Homekey.
“We’ve left a hornet’s nest down the line,” he said.
Shaw said a business plan would be needed and questioned what services exactly would be included with the project.
“We have a lot of research to do,” he said. “… We need to evaluate this project on its merits.”
Community speaks up
During last week’s meeting, many members of the public spoke out about the Homekey program and the Bonanza Inn project that was being proposed. While many said they did support the idea of affordable housing, they stressed that it’s not something that they wanted to see in their backyard.
A resident who lives on Orange Street spoke for many of the homeowners who are located close to Bonanza Inn.
“My husband and I have been residents on Orange Street for 30 years,” she said. “… Our neighborhood has been going downhill. We’ve been battling the homeless situation and crime. Our grandkids go to the park and our animals come in the house with human feces for a while on a regular basis.”
She said she was supportive of Habitat for Humanity and affordable housing, but the facility at Harmony Village is a different situation than what the Bonanza Inn project would be. The resident, who said her home’s fence is close to the Bonanza Inn, said the crime at the property has almost been “unbearable.”
“We have to check our backyard before we let our grandkids go in the backyard,” she said.
The resident said she and others have voiced concerns previously about the project and were unhappy that the city seemed to be possibly moving forward with the program.
“They’re putting lipstick on a pig here,” she said. “… I’m a little bit disappointed that this has gotten to this point without us knowing about it. We voiced our opposition a year ago August when we got wind of this through the county.”
She said neighbors thought the problem was solved with Harmony Village, until a couple weeks ago when she said they heard of this particular project through rumors.
“We should be with our families, not here sitting through this council meeting having to defend our property. … The location is wrong,” she said.
Another resident also was concerned with a lack of transparency from the city.
“We are concerned by the lack of transparency,” she said. “This was dropped on us like a bomb a week ago Friday.”
Both residents were concerned with the negative impact such a project would have on their neighborhood and property values. Those who spoke out against the project said the property should be turned into something that would be more attractive in the heart of the city.
“We are surrounded by the less fortunate and it’s time to evaluate the direction the city is going,” a resident said. “Do we want the center of our town to be a constant reminder of low economy? I would think any new business looking at a new location would have second thoughts for a bright future close to the proposed project. We need to pump up revenue and encourage business growth. It would make more sense in a place where there was planned development, not in the center of Yuba City.”
Harmony Village impact
Not all who spoke about the Homekey 2.0 project at Bonanza Inn were against it.
Victoria Yeager, widow of legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, spoke to the council and responded to the council’s concerns.
“While you don’t want to pull on the heart strings, how many of you have said thank you for your service to a veteran? How many of you have meant it? Actions speak louder than words, as we all know,” Yeager said. “I’d hate to think of General Yeager and all the maintainers if they had limited resources, not having a place to live. I just want to remind everybody, let’s put our actions where our words are. Especially with the neighbors, I understand the concerns, I really do. But maybe it’s up to you to thank a veteran for their service and get involved with Habitat for Humanity and help them figure it out, with you.”
Those who have been directly affected by programs such as Harmony Village and Prosperity Village, delivered heart-felt messages to not only the council but the listening public in attendance as well.
“I wasn’t homeless, but I was close to it,” said an elderly resident from Harmony Village. “I just feel really blessed that I’m able to live there. I feel secure and everybody’s friendly and outgoing. You look after one another and you help each other. I just feel real good about living there. I’m thankful that I can wake up in the morning and I have a warm roof over my head and a cool spot in the summertime.”
A Vietnam veteran and another resident of Harmony Village also spoke.
“It’s safe, it’s secure, there’s nothing to worry about,” he said. “I don’t see what all the negative talk is about it. If I wasn’t (living) in Harmony Village, I would be homeless. … Harmony Village helped me. They gave me a chance to be safe and be a productive person once again.”