The Marysville City Council voted 3-2 to terminate City Manager Marti Brown without cause during a special meeting Friday morning.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa, Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and council member Brad Hudson voted to terminate Brown. Council members Stephanie McKenzie and Bill Simmons voted against termination.
After a closed session on Tuesday night, the council voted 3-1, with one abstention, to accept Brown’s resignation.
The special meeting Friday was called because Brown decided not to agree to sign the resignation because it would mean giving up her severance and eligibility to apply for unemployment benefits. The special meeting Friday was to include a closed session, but Brown, appearing via video conference, requested the meeting be held in an open session.
Samayoa said the environment at city hall had become “toxic” and was seeking to remove Brown to protect city staff. He said the issues with Brown’s performance had been going on for about a year and a half.
“I’ve lost trust in Ms. Brown’s work for a long time,” Samayoa said during the meeting.
Brown responded by saying morale at city hall had deteriorated since the council decided in January to not renew her contract, which was set to expire at the end of this year.
“It has been a tremendous honor and pleasure to serve the current and prior Marysville City Council and the citizens of Marysville,” Brown said in an email to the Appeal. “I love this town, the community and our City employees. I have really enjoyed living here and participating in Marysville’s civic life. I wish the City Council all the best in its search for the City’s next City Manager.”
Samayoa said Friday that because Brown was terminated without cause, she will receive six months severance during which time she will receive her normal salary and benefits. In addition, she will be eligible to apply for unemployment.
The council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss Brown’s replacement.